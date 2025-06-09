Mbappe strikes again as France reach semi-finals

FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - France v Morocco - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - July 9, 2026 France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/David Butler Ii Purchase Licensing Rights

France captain Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty but ‌curled in a superb goal on the hour as France struck twice in six minutes to brush aside Morocco 2-0 and book their spot in the World Cup semi-finals.

Mbappe, who at 27 became the youngest player to rack ​up 20 World Cup appearances, also bagged his 20th World Cup goal with a curling ​shot from just inside the box before Ousmane Dembele added another six minutes later ⁠with a low drive to set up a last-four meeting with Belgium or Spain.

Mbappe is the tournament’s ​joint top scorer with eight goals, level with Lionel Messi, and he trails the Argentine by one goal ​in the World Cup all-time scoring list.

In a repeat of the 2022 World Cup semi-final, France looked the hungrier side throughout, with Morocco, aiming for a second straight last-four spot, badly missing injured striker Ismael Saibari and failing to get ​a shot on target until the 84th minute.

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The French, bidding to become only the third nation to ​reach three consecutive World Cup finals, started strongly with a couple of early chances.

MBAPPE EQUALS LLORIS RECORD

Mbappe, who also equalled ‌the ⁠all-time French record held by Hugo Lloris for World Cup matches, had an early opportunity with a low drive that Morocco keeper Yassine Bounou managed to tip wide.

Both teams were initially cautious of not making an error that could end up costing them in a high-stakes match.

But France earned a 28th-minute penalty through ​Mbappe but Bounou calmly ​stood his ground, picked ⁠the correct side and smothered the France forward’s low effort. It was Mbappe’s first penalty miss for the national team since Euro 2020.

The title favourites also ​hit the crossbar in first-half stoppage time through Lucas Digne’s powerful 30-metre drive, ​while Morocco struggled ⁠to reach their opponents’ box and did not have an effort on or off target in the first half.

Mbappe made amends for his miss on the hour mark with a quick look up and superb finish ⁠and before ​Morocco had time to recover they struck again through Dembele.

The ​forward, who forms a formidable frontline with Mbappe and Michael Olise, made use of the space opened up by Mbappe’s run to ​rifle in their second goal and his fifth of the tournament.