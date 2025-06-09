TRC lacks power: Speight

[File Photo]

George Speight, the last person to be sentenced to death in Fiji, claims the Truth and Reconciliation Commission does not have the authority to achieve its purpose.

Speaking before the Constitutional Review Commission, the 2000 coup leader said this is one of the reasons he has chosen not to appear before the TRC.

Speight says that while the TRC is a necessary part of the process to move Fiji forward, it does not have the authority or mandate “to go all the way” because of the 2013 Constitution.

His recommendation is to first amend the 2013 Constitution and then conduct the TRC hearings.

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Speight says there are some good elements in the 2013 Constitution, but they are outweighed by its shortcomings.sad ka kehna hai ki Hindi ko zinda rakhne ke li