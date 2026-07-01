Lack of proper netball courts a major issue

The shortage of quality courts across the country remains one of Netball Fiji’s biggest challenges as it works towards its long-term goal of qualifying for the 2032 Olympic Games.

According to Netball Fiji Transition Oversight Committee secretary Alumeci Sachs, associations in the Northern Division and the maritime islands have little to no access to proper netball courts, creating a major obstacle to the sport’s development at the grassroots level.

Having proper netball courts outside Viti Levu is in Netball Fiji’s wish list as it may attract more youth to the sport.

“We call on the goverment for the day to look into this. We have spoken with our associations across the country and the lack of proper netball courts is the biggest issue for them.”

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Sachs is calling on the Fijian Goverment for support in this particular area, as they start preparations for the next Olympic Games.