Two resorts inducted into FETA Hall of Fame

[Photo: Riya Bhagwan]

Likuri Island Resort and Malolo Island Resort marked a significant milestone last night as they were admitted into the Fiji Development Bank Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards Hall of Fame.

The recognition follows three consecutive wins in their respective accommodation categories.

Likuri Island Resort earned the honour after winning the Budget Hostel Accommodation category, while Malolo Island Resort secured its place in the Hall of Fame after claiming the Deluxe Accommodation category for properties with fewer than 50 rooms for three consecutive years.

The awards recognise sustained excellence in Fiji’s tourism industry and celebrate operators that consistently deliver high standards of service.

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Likuri Group General Manager Navinesh Singh credited the achievement to strong leadership, clear performance targets and the commitment of past and present staff.

“Winning three years in a row is not easy, but we’ve got a great resort manager. We actually put all the processes within KPIs to make sure we win again. So 2023, 2024, 2025, and here we are into the Hall of Fame. The credit also goes to the hardworking team, past and present, who have all been part of the business and ensuring we get to where we are today.”

Malolo Island Resort Manager Zack Vonotabua acknowledged the dedication and support that contributed to the resort’s continued success.

The induction also marks a significant milestone for the wider Rosie Travel Group, with Managing Director Tony Whitton recognising the efforts of the resort’s workforce and its longstanding commitment to hospitality excellence.

Registrations for the next FDB Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards season will open on July 27.