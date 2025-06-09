11 child victims in 16 sexual offence cases in June

[Photo: FILE]

Eleven children were among 16 victims in serious sexual offence cases filed in the High Court by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in June.

The ODPP says 16 accused, including two juveniles, were charged with a total of 20 offences comprising 14 counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, two counts of indecent assault and three counts of sexual assault.

The figures show that 11 of the 16 cases involved family members.

Among the cases, a 56-year-old man is charged with raping his 13-year-old daughter, while a 32-year-old man is accused of raping and indecently assaulting his 10-year-old stepdaughter.

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Other cases include the alleged rape of children by uncles, cousins and a sister-in-law, as well as a case of alleged marital rape involving a 36-year-old man and his 29-year-old wife.

The ODPP also revealed that six cases were discontinued after Nolle Prosequi were filed due to insufficient or inconsistent evidence. These included allegations involving a 10-year-old niece, a nine-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl.

The statistics relate only to serious sexual offence indictments filed in the High Court during June 2026.