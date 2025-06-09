More fuel stations reopen in Taveuni

[Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

Fuel supplies in Taveuni have received a major boost today following the arrival of an inter-island vessel carrying fresh stock to the island.

The latest shipment has allowed the two fuel stations that had previously run out of stock to resume operations, easing pressure on the only service station that had remained open throughout the shortage.

With fuel now available at more outlets, more vehicles have returned to the roads as residents and businesses line up to refuel.

The arrival of the vessel also brings relief to exporters, who can now begin loading delayed shipments of produce and other goods for transport back to Suva.

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While fuel supplies are gradually returning to normal, many on the island are hoping regular shipping services resume soon, as Taveuni continues to rely heavily on maritime links for fuel, groceries and exports.