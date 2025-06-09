Relief for Taveuni as fuel supplies arrive

The situation has affected businesses, transport operators, and residents. [Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO

Two fuel trucks arrived on Taveuni this morning, bringing welcome relief to the island after weeks of fuel shortages.

The shortage was caused by the suspension of inter-island shipping services, which disrupted the delivery of fuel and other essential supplies.

The situation has affected businesses, transport operators, and residents, with many forced to adjust their daily activities due to limited fuel availability.

The arrival of the trucks is expected to ease the strain and restore normal supply lines across the island.