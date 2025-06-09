Multi-Ethnic grant demand rises sharply

Assistant Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Shalen Kumar. [Photo: FILE]

Applications for the government’s Multi-Ethnic Grant have increased fourfold in just one year, highlighting growing demand from communities across Fiji for funding to improve community facilities.

Assistant Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Shalen Kumar says around 300 organisations applied for the grant when it was first introduced, with almost all receiving funding.

However, he says applications jumped to about 1,200 in the second year, far exceeding the available budget and making it impossible to fund every applicant.

Kumar says that because of the high demand, the government reduced the size of individual grants so that more communities could receive assistance.

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“And it was difficult to give the grant to everyone because it was outside our budget. In the last year, the budget was the same. So we have reduced the grant a little, and the grant has been given to the communities who applied for it. And they have used the grant well in their applications.”

He says the ministry continues to monitor projects to ensure the funding is used for its intended purpose.

“Recent inspections have shown that communities are using the grants effectively, pointing to upgrades at the Navovo Temple, where a $7,000 grant was used to build a retaining wall, improve fencing and install a gate to make the compound safer.”

He says the growing interest in the grant programme reflects its value in helping vulnerable and multi-ethnic communities improve their facilities.