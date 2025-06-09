Tourism awards recognize industry excellence

[Supplied]

Fiji’s tourism industry is preparing to celebrate top-performing businesses and individuals as the 2026 Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards season officially begins.

The awards have entered a new phase with the announcement of a three-year naming rights partnership with the Fiji Development Bank, strengthening support for recognizing excellence across the sector.

The Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards says the partnership reflects a shared commitment to celebrating businesses that demonstrate strong performance, innovation, leadership and sustainability.

This year, two resorts are also being recognized for maintaining consistent excellence, with Malolo Island Resort and Likuri Island Resort inducted into the FETA Hall of Fame.

Article continues after advertisement

Malolo Island Resort earns the honour after three consecutive wins in the Accommodation in Deluxe category, while Likuri Island Resort receives the recognition after three consecutive wins in the Accommodation in Budget category.

FETA says the awards continue to provide a platform to recognise businesses and individuals whose commitment and service excellence help strengthen Fiji’s tourism industry

The 2026 awards registration portal opens on July 27, with the programme leading up to the 2027 Awards Ceremony.

The programme is supported by industry sponsors, including Fiji Development Bank as the naming rights partner, along with other tourism and business partners.