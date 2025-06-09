TVET gets major boost

Program representatives say the initiative aims to strengthen the TVET sector. [Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s TVET providers will soon use a shared training facility aimed at improving skills development and workforce readiness.

The Vuvale Skills Hub has been refurbished under the Pacific Australia Skills programme and will serve as a shared resource for training providers.

Director for Pacific Skills Hub Gareth MacGrath says the hub is designed to support collaboration rather than operate as a standalone institution.

He says it will give local providers access to modern equipment and facilities to deliver industry-relevant training.

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“Pacific Australia Skills will be looking at enabling our partners, our close friends and colleagues, our peers within the TVET community to achieve success through skills training. We’ll be working in partnership with Fijian training providers to achieve shared and future goals for a stronger, more sustainable and robust TVET system.”

Program representatives say the initiative aims to strengthen the TVET sector by supporting local institutions and trainers.

The Vuvale Skills Hub will open next Monday and is expected to improve skills training and employment outcomes across Fiji