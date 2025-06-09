Greenlanders reject Trump's renewed push for control of island

[Source: Reuters]

Greenlanders attending a traditional kayaking championship in Nuuk rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed ​call for U.S. control of the Arctic island on Wednesday, saying ‌its future should be decided by Greenlanders themselves.

Speaking at a NATO summit in Turkey’s Ankara, Trump this week renewed his demand to gain control of Greenland, a semi-autonomous ​Danish territory, arguing it was important for U.S. national security.

At the ​kayaking championships in Nuuk harbour, where competitors performed rolling manoeuvres ⁠in the water by flipping their kayaks upside down and back upright, ​spectators said Trump was focused on the island’s natural resources rather than ​the wishes of its people.

“He only thinks of commodities and oil,” said Frederik Larsen, 72, a pensioner born in Greenland. “I think we can manage without him.”

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Public school teacher Birgithe ​Geisler, 60, said Greenland belonged to Greenlanders.

“No one else should decide ​for us,” she said.

Hans David Ezekiassen, an instructor at the Greenland Maritime Center, was more ‌blunt.