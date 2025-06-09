President backs 'Kai Viti' as identity for indigenous Fijians

[Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has publicly proposed that indigenous Fijians adopt the identity “Kai Viti” instead of “iTaukei” as discussions continue around the review of the Constitution.

Speaking during the 100th anniversary celebration of Meridian Store in Wairiki, Taveuni, the President says the term would better reflect the identity of the country’s indigenous people while preserving “Fijian” as the national identity for all citizens regardless of ethnicity or origin.

The comments mark the first time the Head of State has publicly stated his position on the issue of indigenous identity amid ongoing constitutional discussions.

“For me, the Fijian identity of us that have acquired citizenship through birthright, through official means, renamed as Fijian, for me that is enough. That is a great identity for us all. But I strongly suggest that for us, the native Fijians of this country, the name Fijian doesn’t properly identify who we are. I’d rather strongly suggest that we identify ourselves as Kai Viti instead of using the word iTaukei.”

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Ratu Naiqama says the proposal was also consistent with existing references used in the Fijian language and culture.

He noted that the official language is referred to as vosa vaka-Viti, traditional houses are known as vale vaka-Viti, and Fiji’s national sporting teams are commonly described as representing Viti, arguing that “Kai Viti” would therefore be a more appropriate identity for indigenous Fijians.

The President made the remarks in his dual role as President and as Tui Cakau during celebrations honouring the Dayaram family, whose business roots in Taveuni date back to 1926 with the establishment of Meridian Store in Wairiki.