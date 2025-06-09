UN probe says mass killings, rapes, abductions, starvation by Sudan force amount to genocide

[Source: Reuters]

Sudan’s RSF forces carried out mass killings, abductions ‌of women and girls, mass gang rapes and forced starvation in a city they besieged and captured last year, as part of an intentional policy amounting to genocide, a U.N. probe said on Wednesday.

The Rapid Support Forces, ​which are battling the Sudanese army in a civil war, committed the crimes in al-Fashir ​in north Darfur, which they captured last year after a long siege, the U.N. ⁠Fact-Finding Mission for Sudan found.

Survivors described to the mission being raped in rooms where bodies of ​recently killed civilians, including their own family members, were still lying on the ground.

The report found ​that the RSF and allies committed the war crime of starvation by imposing a prolonged siege on the city, impeding relief supplies, and shelling food production systems.

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The RSF has denied such abuses in over three years of civil ​war, saying the accounts have been manufactured by its enemies and making counter-accusations against them.

The U.N. ​human rights chief warned on Friday that a similar “catastrophe” was unfolding around another large city, al-Obeid, the capital of ‌North Kordofan ⁠state, and that his office had documented patterns of summary executions, abductions, torture and sexual violence in the surrounding region.

Members of the U.N. human rights council on Monday condemned the violence and set up an urgent inquiry, opens new tab into alleged abuses there.

Britain and other states have warned of a risk of large-scale ​atrocities as the RSF ​massed forces around al-Obeid, ⁠now home to around half a million people including more than 83,000 internally displaced people.

The fact-finding mission had already concluded in a previous report in ​February that mass killings of non‑Arab communities when the RSF captured al-Fashir ​bore hallmarks of ⁠genocide.

Its new report said it found additional evidence that the widespread and systematic pattern of conduct of the RSF, including large-scale killings, mass-scale rape and deliberate starvation, was part of an intended policy.

“The patterns ⁠we documented ​in al-Fashir – including encirclement, attacks on civilian infrastructure, restrictions on ​humanitarian access, and widespread abuses against civilians – serve as a stark warning,” said Mohamed Chande Othman, the mission’s chair.