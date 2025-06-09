Major sponsor wishes Fiji Pearls well

Goodman Fielder International has rallied behind the Fiji Pearls as they prepare for their Spirit Series campaign in Sydney, with the team aiming to make another statement on the international stage.

GFI General Manager Tim Carter says excitement is growing within the squad as the Pearls count down to their first match, with the campaign providing another opportunity to test themselves against top-level opposition.

Carter says the partnership with Netball Fiji is about supporting the continued growth of the sport and helping the Fiji Pearls reach their full potential on the world stage.

He believes every step forward by the team is a reflection of the hard work being put in by the players and coaching staff as they continue their rise in international netball.

Article continues after advertisement

“Yeah, well, I think we’re excited and we wish them all the best. And I think as they build, we’re told that they’re going to be number six in the world in about six to eight months. So hopefully this is a very good start for them and we wish them every success.”

With the Pearls focused on producing strong performances in Sydney, Carter says the team has the talent and determination to continue pushing higher in the world rankings.

The Fiji Pearls will now turn their attention to the Spirit Series, where they will look to test their progress against quality opposition and build momentum towards future international campaigns.

The Fiji Pearls will meet Singapore at 1pm in their first match tomorrow.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.