Scholarships limited to accredited programmes

[File Photo]

Government scholarships will only fund students enrolled in accredited tertiary programmes under a new partnership between the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service and the Fiji Higher Education Commission.

TSLS Chief Executive Dr Apisalome Movono says TSLS will only fund programmes approved and accredited by the Commission.

He says both agencies will also work together to monitor institutions and uphold education standards.

“For us at TSLS, we administer scholarships and government funds, and before we onboard any institution- meaning that before we can approve the granting of scholarships to students who want to attend these institutions- we will require approval and accreditation from the Fijian Higher Education Commission.”

Article continues after advertisement

Director for the Higher Education Commission, Eci Naisele, says the two agencies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen oversight of higher education institutions.

He says the partnership will help ensure taxpayer-funded scholarships support credible qualifications.

TSLS says the partnership will help ensure public funds are invested in quality education and produce graduates with the skills needed to meet Fiji’s workforce demands.