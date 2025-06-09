HIV care software to improve patient monitoring

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s patient information system is set to improve after the launch of the HIV module, a digital software that securely monitors HIV patient information.

Minister for Health Atonio Lalabalavu says the module will replace manual record keeping processes and address inconsistencies with reporting timelines and information security.

“This digital solution dramatically enhances how health information is captured, managed and used, keeping patient dignity, privacy and absolute confidentiality at the very heart of our clinical approach.”

Lalabalavu says health care workers can quickly access clinical data and make patient follow-ups to efficiently monitor patient progress.

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“Integration with relevant health information systems includes vital laboratory data, allows for faster clinical decision-making, better programme management and more efficient patient follow-up.”

He adds that the software will protect sensitive patient data and uphold the strict standards of confidentiality.

Medical Officer in Charge at the Sexual and Reproductive Health Clinic, Central Dr Dashika Balak says the software will help healthcare workers in monitoring the patient’s journey from diagnosis to treatment.

“For the first time, we will be able to see the cascade that is actually in front of us. That is the patient in close to real time and intervene where the patient is slipping away from us, not months later when it appears in an annual report, but while we can still bring them back.”

The module features advanced security components that also include patient history, treatments, medication and scheduled medical appointments.