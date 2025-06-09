Three pharmacies warned over pharmacist breaches

[Photo: FILE]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has issued warnings to three pharmacy businesses that were found operating without a registered pharmacist present on the premises.

This was a breach of Condition 2 of the Pharmacy Business Authorization, which requires a registered pharmacist to be at the premises at all times the pharmacy is open.

FCCC says this is a fundamental requirement for the lawful operation of a pharmacy and is essential to ensuring consumer safety and the provision of professional pharmaceutical services.

This comes after FCCC’s nationwide pharmacy audit for the 2025–26 financial year, which found three out of the 70 pharmacies inspected in breach of the condition.

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The breaches may result in further regulatory action, including revocation of the authorisation pursuant to section 45(3B) of the Pharmacy Profession Act 2011.

The commission adds that such breaches expose consumers, especially patients, to potential risks.

FCCC encourages pharmacies in the country to comply, as it ensures medicines are dispensed safely and consumers receive proper advice on medications.