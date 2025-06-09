Aircalin unveils new look

The new design will first appear on the airline's inaugural A350-900 [File Photo]

New Caledonia’s international airline, Aircalin, has unveiled a new visual identity as it prepares to welcome its first A350-900 aircraft later this year.

The rebrand features a stronger logo, a bolder presentation of the airline’s name and the full integration of New Caledonia into the brand.

The new design will first appear on the airline’s inaugural A350-900, which is scheduled to arrive in December, before being introduced across its fleet, uniforms, offices, digital platforms and other branding materials.

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Georges Selefen states the new identity reflects who the airline is and where it is heading.

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Selefen says Aircalin remains deeply connected to New Caledonia, is proud of its heritage and is committed to showcasing the territory on the international stage.

He adds that the arrival of the airline’s first A350 is the ideal symbol of that renewed direction.

The updated logo retains the airline’s signature hibiscus, but with a cleaner design and the addition of a fifth petal to strengthen its identity. The airline’s name is now displayed in capital letters to project greater confidence, while the colours representing New Caledonia’s lagoon, flora and red earth have been retained.

Founded in 1983, Aircalin employs about 550 people and carried nearly 298,000 passengers in 2025. The airline serves more than 100 destinations through its own network and partner airlines, including its direct Paris service via Bangkok launched in late 2024. It remains the only airline linking France’s Pacific territories.