'The Pitt' and 'Hacks' rack up nominations for television's Emmy Awards

[Source: Reuters]

HBO’s emergency room drama “The Pitt” returned to the Emmy Awards race with a ​leading 25 nominations on Wednesday, and the final season of HBO’s “Hacks” landed 24 nominations, a record-setting haul for a comedy in a ‌single year.

HBO Max topped all networks with 122 nominations this year, followed by Netflix (NFLX.O), opens new tab with 111.

“The Pitt” has a chance to repeat as best drama winner at the television industry’s highest honors, as does star Noah Wyle, who claimed the drama actor prize last year for his role as Dr. “Robby” Robinavitch, a veteran physician at a Pittsburgh trauma center. In total, “The ​Pitt” earned 13 acting nominations including four of the seven slots for supporting drama actress.

“Hacks” will compete for best comedy, a trophy it has ​claimed once in its four previous seasons. Jean Smart, who plays septuagenarian comedian Deborah Vance in the show about a ⁠comedy generation gap, has won best comedy actress for the role four times and could make it a sweep after her fifth nomination.

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Her “Hacks” co-stars Hannah Einbinder ​and Meg Stalter were named in the supporting actress field and Paul W. Downs, the show’s co-creator, in supporting actor.

“What can I say? Being recognized by my ​peers in this way is the cherry on top of the most creatively fulfilling experience of my life,” Einbinder said in a written statement.

Emmy winners will be announced at a red-carpet ceremony in Los Angeles and broadcast live on NBC (CMCSA.O), opens new tab and stream on Peacock on September 14.