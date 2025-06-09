Rural development moves into action

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development says stronger planning and better coordination will be key to improving services for rural and maritime communities.

The Ministry has completed its annual planning workshop for the 2026–2027 financial year, where officers reviewed challenges and set priorities for the year ahead.

Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Jovesa Vocea, says the focus now is turning discussions and recommendations into practical actions that deliver results for communities.

He adds rural development requires strong partnerships between government, communities, civil society and development partners.

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The three-day workshop focused on improving project management, budget use, monitoring systems, digital innovation, and service delivery.

Vocea has encouraged officers across divisions and districts to apply the lessons gained and work together to strengthen support for rural and maritime communities.