Fiji cane purity falls, risking local sugar supply

Declining cane quality is threatening Fiji’s ability to meet its sugar production targets, says Fiji Sugar Corporation Chief Executive Bhan Singh.

Speaking during the Sugar Industry Special Committee consultation, Singh said the amount of sucrose in cane delivered to mills has significantly declined over the years.

Sucrose is the natural sugar in sugarcane that is extracted and processed to make sugar crystals.

Responding to comments about inefficiencies within FSC raised by former politician George Shiu Raj yesterday, Singh explained that the issue was not inefficiencies within FSC, but declining cane quality.

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He highlighted that FSC measures all cane delivered to mills for sucrose levels and has recorded a significant decline in recent years.

Bhan said the purity of cane has fallen from historical levels of around 13 percent pure cane sugar to about 9.5 percent currently.

He warned that if sucrose levels fall below nine percent, sugar production could become increasingly difficult.

He said several factors are contributing to the decline, including farming practices, soil health, climate conditions, fertiliser use, and delayed cane delivery.

Bhan also highlighted the impact of delays between harvesting and crushing.

He said while some overseas mills process harvested cane within 24 hours, Fiji has seen cane delivered to mills up to seven days after being cut.

If cane quality does not improve in the coming times, Fiji may have to spend on importing sugar.