Trial begins in alleged murder of Dr Leli Darling

[File Photo]

About 30 witnesses will be called in a trial where Ratu Peceli Rokoralovo is accused of the murder of prominent doctor and social media influencer Dr Isireli Biumaitotoya, also known as Dr Leli Darling.

In his opening statement, Deputy Director of Public Prosecution John Rabuku says the case is about a relationship marked by power, dependency, deception, sexual attraction and escalating conflict that ultimately ended in a violent death.

Rabuku says the evidence will show that the deceased and accused were involved in a complex personal and somewhat business relationship where the deceased provided the finances and, in return, expected acquittals and the accused person’s undivided attention.

He says what began as a close association became increasingly troubled by disputes over money, allegations of infidelity, social media bullying, manipulation and repeated verbal and physical confrontation.

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Rabuku says the disputes were often fuelled by excessive alcohol abuse, jealousy and, to an extent, unrequited love.

He says the victim ran a medical clinic, was financially successful and lived a flamboyant and colourful life both in person and on social media.

Rabuku says tensions between the deceased and the accused intensified over time as accusations of mistrust and resentment accumulated.

The State alleges that on the night in question, following days of drinking and movement around Nadi and Lautoka, the deceased and the accused were at the deceased’s home at Fatima Court, Martintar, Nadi, when an argument broke out.

The State claims that following the argument, the accused attacked the deceased with a cane knife, landing multiple blows on the deceased’s forehead, shoulders, head, arms and his back.

On the 1st of September 2025, when Dr Leli did not turn up to work at his medical clinic at Martintar, Nadi, and did not pick up his phone despite several calls made to him, the Police accompanied his secretary to his house and found the victim lying dead in a pool of blood in his own bedroom.

The matter continues today at 9.30 am with the State set to call another 6 witnesses.

The accused is remanded back in custody.