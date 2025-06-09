Government assures Taveuni residents of continued fuel supply

Pacific Energy fuel tankers aboard an RPA barge bound for Taveuni departed Buca Bay in Vanua Levu this morning. [Picture: Peceli Naviticoko}

The government has assured residents of Taveuni that fuel supplies to the island will continue, with additional shipments scheduled this week to maintain stock levels.

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the government has been working closely with shipping operators and fuel suppliers to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of fuel and other essential goods.

Ro Filipe says the government understands the importance of maintaining reliable fuel supplies to support households, businesses and essential services, and has been coordinating with all relevant stakeholders to minimize disruptions.

As part of these efforts, a Pacific Energy fuel tanker departed Buca Bay in Vanua Levu this morning aboard an RPA barge bound for Taveuni to supplement existing fuel stocks.

Article continues after advertisement

Interlink Shipping Line Limited has also confirmed that its vessel OHANA will undertake two scheduled voyages on the Suva–Savusavu–Taveuni route this week, departing Suva tonight and again on Friday evening.

Ro Filipe says the additional sailings will increase capacity for the transportation of fuel and other essential cargo to the Northern Division.

He says Pacific Energy has also confirmed that a fuel truck will be transported aboard OHANA from Suva to Savusavu, where it will then continue by a 12-wheeler truck to Taveuni to replenish fuel supplies.

Two fuel trucks belonging to Legends Fuel will also be transported to the island, further strengthening fuel availability.

Tuisawau acknowledged the support of Interlink Shipping Line, Pacific Energy, Legends Fuel and all stakeholders involved in maintaining essential services to Taveuni.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring the continued movement of essential goods and services to the island and says authorities will continue to closely monitor the situation while working with industry partners to maintain reliable maritime transport services.