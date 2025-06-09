Meridian Store marks 100 years as Taveuni icon

[Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

The Meridian Store has been described as one of Taveuni’s iconic features, standing alongside the island’s rainforest, waterfalls, coral reefs and the International Date Line as symbols of the Garden Island’s identity.

Speaking during the store’s centennial celebration in Wairiki, President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu says no visit to Taveuni is complete without experiencing the historic business that has served generations of families on the island.

He says the store’s survival and growth over the past century reflected not only business success but its deep roots within the community.

“The community has a few iconic features, which include tropical rainforest, waterfalls, the coral reefs out in the sea and the International Date Line, and I would count the Meridian Store in this list as well. Without the Meridian Store, you really haven’t explored fully what the community offers.”

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Ratu Naiqama says reaching the 100-year milestone was particularly significant given the challenges of establishing and sustaining a business in a remote island community.

Founded in 1926 by Dayaram Fakir, who migrated from Gujarat in India, the store began as a small general merchant supplying essential goods including rice, flour, kerosene, soap, clothing and hardware to communities across Taveuni.

The President says that while industries and businesses on the island have come and gone over the years, Meridian Store has remained a constant presence, evolving with time while continuing to serve generations of families and remaining an important part of Taveuni’s social and economic history.