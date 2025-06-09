Belgium coach's comments on Senegal spark racism debate

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia. [Photo: REUTERS]

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia has come under fire after saying Senegal were one of “those teams” that “tend to lose their tactical structure towards the end of the match” following Belgium’s dramatic comeback win at the World Cup.

Garcia later clarified that he was referring to teams inexperienced in protecting a lead at the highest level and said his comments were not aimed at African teams.

However, academics and anti-racism advocates say the remarks reinforce long-standing racial stereotypes that portray Black players and African teams as physically gifted but tactically inferior or mentally fragile under pressure.

They warn that such language, even when presented as football analysis, risks reviving colonial-era narratives that African football has spent decades trying to overcome.

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Research has also found that Black players are far more likely to be praised for their physical attributes than their intelligence, decision-making and technical ability compared with white players.