Police Force tackle capability and credibility challenges

Concerns surrounding corruption, abuse of authority, misconduct, lack of transparency, weak accountability, ethical lapse and declining public trust have become issues that demand its collective attention. [Photo: FIJI POLICE FACEBOOK]

Acting Deputy Commissioner for Operations, Meli Sateki, says the Fiji Police Force continues to face challenges that test both its capability and credibility.

He says that concerns surrounding corruption, abuse of authority, misconduct, lack of transparency, weak accountability, ethical lapse and declining public trust have become issues that demand its collective attention.

Sateki says every interaction between a police officer and a member of public either strengthens or weaken their trust.

He stresses that this is why leadership matters as an officer’s conduct as a leader sets the standards for the entire organization.

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He adds that if leaders demonstrate honesty, transparency, and ethical decision-making, these values will cascade through the ranks.

“If we are serious about transforming this Fiji Police Force, the transformation must begin with leadership. Integrity simply shouldn’t just be taught in lecture room. It must be demonstrated every day by those entrusted, for example, us to lead.”

He made the comments during the opening of the one-month Superintendent’s Qualifying Course that is being delivered by the Fiji Police Academy’s School of Leadership and co-facilitated by the Pacific Faculty of Policing and New Zealand Police.

It is supported by the Australian Federal Police.

Sateki says the Qualifying Course is designed specifically to enhance officer’s knowledge of strategic planning, command capabilities, budgeting, and resource management.