TSLS scholarship intake paused

[Photo: FILE]

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service has paused new scholarship awards after its 2025–2026 allocation was fully used.

Chief Executive Apisalome Movono says the funding was exhausted following a high number of successful applicants in the Semester One intake.

He said this was driven by strong Year 13 results, which lifted application numbers significantly.

“To parents and students, this is something that we are very transparent about. And we understand that this puts pressure on all stakeholders, but this is something we have to bear with in the immediate future. But we will continue to support existing students, and we will welcome new applications from the next few months as we look forward to receiving our allocations in the new year’s financial budget 2026-2027.”

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Movono also explained that existing students will continue to be supported, and new applications will reopen once the 2026–2027 budget allocation is received.

He clarified that students already on scholarships will not be affected.

Movono also dismissed speculation around the decision, saying it reflects normal budget management within TSLS.