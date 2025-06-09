Student calls for Rotuman language recognition

Chowhane says this amendment will reflect social inclusivity. [Photo: FILE]

A fifteen-year-old student from Rotuma High school, Austin Chowhane, is calling for the recognition of Rotuman language and culture in Fiji’s education system.

Chowhane says while conducting research for his English project, he focused on modernization and its impact on the Rotuman Language.

He found not many students find the culture important, and most lose interest in western-style education.

He says under the Bill of Rights, section 31 (3) it states that conversational and contemporary iTaukei and Fiji Hindi languages shall be taught as compulsory subjects in all primary schools.

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He adds Rotuman should also be given the same recognition.

The Rotuma High School student has proposed the provision be amended to state that the vernacular of the local school community be made compulsory, ensuring the Rotuman language and culture are prioritized as a subject in schools.

“We need experts at the national level looking after Rotumans in schools from primary to tertiary levels. Our culture, our identity, our language needs to be placed on the same level of importance as English and Math.”

Chowhane says this amendment will reflect social inclusivity and remove the division of social communities when referring to the vernacular of a group of people.