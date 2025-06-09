Switzerland to face Argentina in World Cup quarter final

[Photo: REUTERS]

Switzerland are through to the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1954 after edging Colombia 4-3 on penalties following a tense 0-0 draw over 120 minutes.

Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel emerged as the hero, saving Cucho Hernández’s spot-kick after Davinson Sánchez had struck the crossbar to hand the Swiss the advantage.

Although Manuel Akanji blasted his penalty over the bar, Ruben Vargas held his nerve to bury the winning kick and send Switzerland into the last eight.

Both sides came close to breaking the deadlock, with Colombia’s Gustavo Puerta forcing a superb save from Kobel before Jhon Lucumí rattled the crossbar in extra time. Switzerland’s Dan Ndoye also missed a golden chance deep into stoppage time.

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The victory keeps Switzerland’s dream campaign alive despite the pre-match loss of breakout star Johan Manzambi through injury.

Colombia’s hopes of reaching just their second-ever World Cup quarter-final ended in heartbreak.

Switzerland will now face defending champions Argentina for a place in the semi-finals.