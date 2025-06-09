Karan's recovery ahead of schedule

Fiji distance runner Yeshnil Karan remains on track for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, with Athletics Fiji pleased by his progress following emergency appendicitis surgery in April.

Karan underwent surgery on April 4 but has made a strong recovery after completing the mandatory six-week rehabilitation period followed by six weeks of structured training.

His latest outing at the Gold Coast Marathon 5km race on Saturday provided further encouragement, with the national representative clocking 15 minutes flat to finish 11th in a quality field.

The 24-year-old ran with the lead group for much of the race and covered the opening 3,000 metres in an impressive 8 minutes and 43 seconds before fading in the closing stages as he continues to rebuild race-specific endurance and sharpness.

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Unlike many competitors who tapered specifically for the event, Karan raced while maintaining a full training programme as part of his preparations for the Commonwealth Games.

Coach Atma Maharaj says Karan’s progress has exceeded expectations.

“Considering where Yeshnil was just six weeks ago, the progress has been extremely encouraging. The strong aerobic base he developed before surgery has allowed him to recover remarkably well. There is still important work to do, particularly in rebuilding speed endurance and race sharpness, but he is firmly back on track for Glasgow.”

Karan returned to Brisbane four weeks ago and is currently training alongside some of Australia’s leading middle and long-distance athletes as he enters the final phase of preparations.

With just three weeks remaining before the Commonwealth Games, Athletics Fiji remains confident that Karan is building toward peak condition and is ready to once again represent Fiji on the international stage.