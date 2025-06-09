Free film for all: 2026 European Film Festival

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Film lovers across Fiji will soon enjoy the very best of European cinema as the European Film Festival returns for its fifth edition, running from July 16 – 25.

In a statement, organisers highlighted that the festival will feature free screenings at Damodar Cinemas in Suva, Pacific Harbour, Lautoka, and Labasa.

Launching the event, Chargé d’Affaires of the EU to the Pacific, Nereo Penalver-Garcia, says the festival is about more than films – it is about cultural exchange:

“Cinema is a truly immersive art. It transports us into new cultures, languages, and landscapes, and offers us a glimpse of how people elsewhere live, laugh, and dream. That is why we are so excited to bring this free, inclusive festival to families and especially to children across Fiji.”

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This year’s programme showcases films from Belgium, Czechia, Estonia, France, Germany, Latvia, Slovakia, and Spain, with films ranging from heartwarming comedies to magical animated adventures and inspiring coming-of-age stories.

The European Film Festival is one of the EU’s flagship public diplomacy initiatives, celebrated annually across the globe, and Fiji’s inclusion highlights the country’s growing role in international cultural exchange.

Again, all screenings are free of charge, and audiences are invited to discover new stories, enjoy diverse perspectives, and celebrate the richness of European cinema.