Matei station keeps fuel flowing in Taveuni

[Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

The only fuel station currently operating on Taveuni has supplied more than 38,000 litres of fuel over the past weeks, helping meet demand across the island as prolonged disruptions to inter-island shipping left four other fuel stations out of stock.

Located in Matei, the service station has become the island’s main fuel source, with motorists from both the northern and southern parts of Taveuni travelling there to refuel while stations in Waiyevo, Naqara and other parts of the island remain without fuel.

Business operator Nimish Naidu says the company was able to continue supplying fuel because it sources its fuel through Malau Port in Labasa, unlike other businesses that rely on fuel shipments from Suva.

“It’s just because we get our fuel from a different route. We actually get our fuel through Malau Port, and it comes through Labasa. And the other businesses, they get their fuel through Goundar, from Suva. So that is the thing, we get it from here, so that’s why it is available with us. But for the others, they got it from elsewhere, so they couldn’t meet the needs of the people here.”

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The other fuel stations remain out of stock after the two inter-island shipping vessels they rely on suspended their services, preventing fuel shipments from Suva from reaching the island.

While fuel supplies have started to improve, Naidu says the prolonged shipping disruption is now beginning to affect grocery stocks, with essential items such as sugar and potatoes slowly disappearing from supermarket shelves.

Like many maritime islands, Taveuni depends heavily on regular shipping services for fuel, food and other essential supplies.

Residents and business operators say the sooner normal shipping services resume, the sooner the island’s supply chain and daily life can return to normal.