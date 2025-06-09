Vatulele graduates earn maritime skills and licences

Graduates pose for a group photo after receiving their Yamaha Outboard Engine Repair and Maintenance and Boat Master Licence and Restricted Master Class 6 certification in Vatulele.[Photo: Kelera Ditaiki]

A total of 47 young people graduated in Vatulele after completing training in Yamaha Outboard Engine Repair and Maintenance, while another 83 participants received their Boat Master Licence and Restricted Master Class 6 certification.

The two-week programme included three women.

UNDP Pacific Deputy Resident Representative Abduvakkos Abdurahmanov says the programme helps increase the participation of women and young people in protecting Fiji’s maritime areas.

He adds that no single agency can monitor Fiji’s vast ocean space alone, so communities must also be given the knowledge and support to help authorities.

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Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua says the programme is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that brings important training and assistance closer to people living in maritime and rural communities.

He adds that the two main objectives of the course are to ensure that villagers gain certified skills and to strengthen maritime security at the grassroots level.

The programme was implemented by UNDP with support from the British High Commission and the Government.

The program also aims to help communities play a stronger role in supporting Fiji’s efforts to become a drug-free nation.