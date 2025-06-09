New rehab centre to support vulnerable boys

[Photo: MINISTRY OF WOMEN, CHILDREN, AND SOCIAL PROTECTION/ FACEBOOK]

Construction of the Vakacokotaki Rehabilitation Centre for Children will commence today following yesterday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

Minister for Women Sashi Kiran says the facility is important amidst a time where the nation is facing the devastating impacts of drugs, violence and neglect.

“We know every child deserves to grow up in a safe and nurturing environment. Yet, for some children, their daily reality is one of hardship, trauma, and uncertainty.”

Kiran says the centre will be a transitional facility for vulnerable boys aged 10-18

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“This centre will provide a dedicated child-friendly environment where children can receive specialised care, counselling, rehabilitation, education, support, and life skills training, while individual care plans are developed to prepare them for successful reintegration into their families, communities, school, or employment pathways.”

Kiran adds that another facility in Lautoka is expected to reach completion by the end of the month, while the Vakacokotaki Rehabilitation center will be completed by the end of the year.