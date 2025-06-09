US rejects Iran’s Hormuz closure claim as talks move to Switzerland

[Source: Reuters]

Negotiators from the United States and Iran were set to start peace talks in Switzerland on Sunday, even as U.S. officials disputed Iranian claims about closing ​the key Strait of Hormuz.

High-level officials from Iran arrived in Switzerland for peace talks with the U.S., Iranian state media reported, as U.S. Vice President JD Vance departed Washington for meetings ‌that

Pakistan said it will begin on Sunday.

Although the U.S. and Iran had agreed to a 60-day ceasefire while negotiations take place, Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Saturday declared the Strait of Hormuz shut, though the U.S. military said commercial vessels had continued operating in the waterway.

Those developments could complicate talks in which both sides seek to advance an interim deal brokered by Pakistan and signed on Wednesday by Presidents Donald Trump and Masoud Pezeshkian to end their almost four-month war.