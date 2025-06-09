$400 fine or jail for firework breeches

[Photo: FILE]

People who light fireworks outside permitted hours or make or use homemade fireworks this Diwali could face a fine of up to $400 or imprisonment for up to six months.

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources says the same penalties apply to retailers who sell fireworks to anyone under 18.

Fireworks may be lit from 5pm to midnight on Sunday, November 8, which the Ministry identifies as Diwali Observation Day.

On the days leading up to Diwali and on Monday, November 9, the permitted hours are from 5pm to 10pm.

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The manufacture and use of homemade fireworks, including bamboo guns, are strictly prohibited.

Minister Filimoni Vosarogo is urging the public to observe the restrictions and take extra care during the current dry weather conditions associated with El Niño.

A total of 113 retailers have been licensed to sell fireworks nationwide, comprising 47 in the Western Division, 46 in the Central Division and 20 in the Northern Division.

Retailers must prominently display their fireworks licenses and ensure fireworks are safely stored and displayed at approved selling points.

The Ministry, in coordination with the National Fire Authority and Fiji Police Force, is also advising people against pointing fireworks at people, animals, vehicles or buildings.

Vosarogo says fireworks should be lit in open spaces, away from enclosed or congested areas.

People should not handle them while smoking or under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The public is urged to keep children away from fireworks, ensure adult supervision and avoid relighting fireworks that fail to ignite.

The National Fire Authority recommends keeping water or a fire extinguisher nearby and placing used fireworks in a bucket of water.