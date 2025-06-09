Trump says no rush on Iran deal, US blockade stays

source: reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he had told his representatives not to rush into any deal ​with Iran, as his administration played down hopes of an imminent breakthrough in the three-month-old war that had been raised a day earlier.

The U.S. blockade on Iranian ships in the Strait of Hormuz ‌would “remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed”, Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Both sides must take their time and get it right,” he added.

There was no immediate response from Iran’s government. But Tasnim news agency, which is linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, said the U.S. was still obstructing parts of a potential deal, including Tehran’s demand for the release of frozen funds.

A day earlier, Trump said Washington and Iran had “largely negotiated” a memorandum of understanding on a peace deal that would reopen the ​Strait of Hormuz, which before the conflict carried one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

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The two sides remain at odds on several difficult issues, such as Iran’s nuclear ambitions, Israel’s war in Lebanon ​with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia and Tehran’s demands for the lifting of sanctions and the release of tens of billions of dollars of Iranian oil revenues frozen in ⁠foreign banks.