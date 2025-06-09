Trump: no Hormuz toll unless US imposes one

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. President Donald Trump posted on Saturday that no ​toll will be charged ‌for passage through the Strait of Hormuz during or after the ​60-day interim ceasefire with Iran — ​unless the U.S. imposes one ⁠should peace talks fail.

“There ​will be NO TOLLS in the ​Hormuz Strait for 60 days during the Cease Fire Period, and there ​will be NO TOLLS ​after the 60 day period has expired, ‌unless ⁠they are imposed by and for the United States of America, should the deal not ​be ​completed, for ⁠services rendered as the -Guardian Angel to ​the countries of the ​Middle ⁠East for purposes of both past, present, and future reimbursement ⁠of ​costs,” Trump wrote in ​a post on Truth Social.