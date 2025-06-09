Trump administration shifts $8bn to cover troop salaries in shutdown

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

The Trump administration said on Saturday it would pay troops during the federal government shutdown by tapping unused funds that had been set aside for research and development.

Trump did not identify funding sources or the total amount that would be used for troop salaries, and the White House did not respond to a request for comment. But a Pentagon official said that about $8 billion originally slated for research, development, testing and evaluation would be used to pay members of the military if the shutdown continues after October 15.

Trump made the announcement on the 11th day of a government shutdown that was sparked by a funding impasse with minority congressional Democrats.

Trump’s Republican Party controls the House of Representatives and the Senate. But to reach the 60 votes needed in the Senate to pass a spending bill, Republicans must convince at least seven Democratic senators to back the measure.

Democrats are using that leverage to push for continuing and expanding healthcare subsidies for people who buy insurance through the Affordable Care Act. Democratic lawmakers have refused to back a government spending bill that does not address the issue.

In his Truth Social post, Trump said he would “not allow the Democrats to hold our Military, and the entire Security of our Nation HOSTAGE with their dangerous Government shutdown.”

He pledged to work with the Democrats on healthcare if they agree to reopen the government.

With no signs of a resolution to the impasse anytime soon, the administration on Friday began making good on Trump’s threat to lay off thousands of federal workers.

On Saturday, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries called minority Democrats back to Washington for a Tuesday evening meeting “to discuss a path forward in connection with the Republican shutdown and the healthcare crisis they have created.”

He issued the summons even though House Speaker Mike Johnson has said he will not schedule any legislative sessions until the shutdown ends.

