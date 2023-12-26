Thunderstorms and rain set to hit holiday spots in North Island

[Source: 1News]

Popular holiday spots are the North Island may be in for a Boxing Day dousing as thunderstorms loom.

Frequent rain and thunder look likely in Northland on Tuesday, with localised downpours in the late morning and afternoon set to bring up to 40mm of rain an hour at times.

Metservice is warning the intense rain could cause flash flooding, especially around low-lying areas near streams and rivers.

Meanwhile, a thunderstorm watch has also been issued for Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay.

“For the eastern Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and Hawkes Bay north of Napier there is a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms bringing localised downpours with 25 to 40 mm per hour this afternoon and evening,” MetService said.