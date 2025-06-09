Suspected and confirmed measles deaths top 500 in Bangladesh

[Source: Reuters]

At least 86 children have died from confirmed measles infections in Bangladesh this ​year, and another 426 with symptoms consistent ‌with the disease, health officials said on Saturday, as the country battles one of its worst outbreaks in decades.

Cases have spread ​rapidly in recent months, overwhelming hospitals and ​placing severe strain on already fragile healthcare services, ⁠particularly in rural districts and densely populated ​low-income urban areas.

Health authorities have identified 62,507 suspected ​measles cases nationwide as well as 8,494 laboratory-confirmed infections between March 15 and May 23, data from the Directorate ​General of Health Services showed.

Children under five are ​most vulnerable to severe infection and death, particularly those who ‌have ⁠not been vaccinated or have only been partially immunized, health officials have said.

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The World Health Organization said last month declining routine immunisation coverage had ​increased the ​risk of ⁠a large-scale outbreak.

Since then, the government has expanded emergency measles-rubella vaccination campaigns targeting ​young children.

The government says it has ​also deployed ⁠rapid response teams, strengthened disease surveillance and increased the distribution of vitamin A to reduce complications.

Measles ⁠is ​one of the world’s most ​contagious diseases but can largely be prevented through two doses of ​vaccine.