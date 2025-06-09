Russian drone strike kills 12 in eastern Ukraine

[Photo: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICES OF UKRAINE]

Twelve people have been killed by a Russian drone strike near a company shuttle bus in eastern Ukraine, a regional official has said.

Preliminary information also found seven others were injured by the strike in the Dnipropetrovsk region, regional military administration chief Oleksandr Ganzha wrote on Telegram.

Energy company DTEK said the vehicle had been transporting its workers from a mine in the region, calling it a targeted attack.

Meanwhile, local officials said at least three others were killed and nine harmed in separate Russian attacks overnight and early on Sunday – including two women injured while giving birth during a drone strike on a maternity hospital.

