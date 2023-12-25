World

Pope laments war in Holy Land on solemn Christmas Eve

Reuters

December 25, 2023 9:26 am

[Source: Reuters]

Pope Francis lamented war in the land of the birth of Jesus on Sunday, where Christmas Eve brought only fresh bloodshed and an intensification of fighting across the length of the Gaza Strip.

Hours before midnight tolled for Christmas in the Holy Land, Palestinian health officials reported at least 70 dead in an Israeli airstrike on central Gaza. The Israeli military spokesperson’s office said it was looking into the report.

Israel reported the highest two-day death toll for its troops in more than a month.

Article continues after advertisement

The head of the Islamic Jihad militant group joined talks in Cairo, one small sign at least that diplomacy remained alive.

But in Bethlehem, the Israeli-occupied Palestinian West Bank city where Jesus Christ is believed to have been born in a stable 2,000 years ago, clergy cancelled traditional celebrations for the first time in memory.

“Tonight, our hearts are in Bethlehem, where the Prince of Peace is once more rejected by the futile logic of war, by the clash of arms that even today prevents him from finding room in the world,” Pope Francis said, presiding at Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

Palestinian Christians earlier held a Christmas vigil in Bethlehem with candle-lit hymns and prayers for peace in Gaza instead of the usual celebrations.

There was no large tree, the usual centrepiece of Bethlehem’s Christmas celebrations. Nativity figurines in churches were placed amid rubble and barbed wire in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

In the latest massive airstrike, health ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qidra said at least 70 Palestinians were killed and several houses damaged in central Gaza’s Maghazi area on Sunday night. He said many were women and children.

Since a week-long truce collapsed at the start of the month, fighting has only intensified on the ground, with war spreading from the north of the Gaza Strip to the full length of the enclave.

Israel has been under intensifying pressure in recent weeks from its closest ally the United States to scale down its military campaign and reduce civilian deaths.

The Israeli military has expressed regret for civilian deaths but blames Hamas for operating in densely populated areas or using civilians as human shields, a charge the group denies.

On Friday, Washington withheld its veto from a U.N. Security Council resolution on the war, allowing the measure to pass after language calling for an immediate halt to hostilities was watered down.

Separate diplomatic efforts, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, on a new truce to free remaining hostages held by militants in Gaza have yielded little public progress, although Washington described the talks last week as “very serious”.

Islamic Jihad, a smaller militant group allied to Hamas, said a delegation led by its exiled leader Ziad al-Nakhlala was in Cairo on Sunday. His arrival followed talks attended by Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in recent days.

The militant groups have so far said they will not discuss any release of hostages unless Israel ends its war in Gaza, while the Israelis say they are willing to discuss only a temporary pause in fighting.

The Cairo talks would centre on “ways to end the Israeli aggression on our people”, said an Islamic Jihad official.

The delegation would reaffirm the group’s position that any exchange of hostages will have to secure the release of all Palestinians jailed in Israel, “after a ceasefire is achieved”, the official said.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad, both sworn to Israel’s destruction, are still believed to be holding more than 100 hostages from among 240 they captured during their Oct. 7 rampage through Israeli towns, when they killed 1,200 people.

Since then, Israel has besieged the Gaza Strip and laid much of it to waste, with more than 20,400 people confirmed killed, according to authorities in Hamas-ruled Gaza, and thousands more are believed dead under the rubble. The vast majority of the 2.3 million Gazans have been driven from their homes and the United Nations says conditions are catastrophic.

On Saturday, Israel’s military chief of staff said his forces had largely achieved operational control in the north of Gaza and would expand operations further in the south.

But residents say fighting has only intensified in northern districts, notably Jabalia which Israeli forces were pounding with air strikes overnight and into Sunday. Tanks had moved further into the town on Saturday.

In the central part of the Gaza Strip, medics said six Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike on a house in Bureij, where the Israeli army ordered people to evacuate and head west towards Deir Al-Balah city.

Joudat Imad, 55, a father-of-six, had to leave an area in Nusseirat in central Gaza after a map published by the army marked it as a place people had to evacuate.

“I was lucky to get a tent in Rafah,” he told Reuters by phone. “From an owner of two buildings to a refugee in a tent awaiting aid – that is what this brutal war has turned us to. The world is sick and inhumane that it can’t see Israel’s brutality and it is helpless to stop this war of destruction and starvation.”

Methodist Church President urges coalition unity for Fiji's progress

PM reflects on coalition government's first year

Termite infestation worrisome

Fiji on track to hit tourism targets

Rabuka extends gratitude to Fijians worldwide

Gavoka foresees future coalition governments

Rayalu tours Grace Road Farms

Christmas shopping rush continues

Cake businesses flourish during festive season

Prasad reflects on one-year journey of government

Landowners request the review of mining act

Pope laments war in Holy Land on solemn Christmas Eve

27 minutes of ‘adult’ content removed from movie Animal by Censor Board in Bangladesh

Israel bombs northern Gaza; Palestinians say 166 killed in 24 hours

No second thoughts for Momo

Kumar collects 16th title in chess

Wolves edge Chelsea 2-1 on Christmas eve

'Local boy' Ratcliffe takes stake in Manchester United

India chase history in test series in South Africa

Important break for Silktails

Tanker hit off India coast by drone from Iran, says US

EPL has its first female referee as Rebecca Welch handles Fulham-Burnley

Dixie Chicks band founding member Laura Lynch dies in car crash

Plane grounded in France over human trafficking fears

LeBron James scores 40 as Lakers top Thunder

Pentagon says Iranian drone 'attack' hit chemical tanker near India

Ex-players Scholes, Neville slam 'embarrassing' Man Utd after West Ham loss

Security hiked at Cologne Cathedral for Christmas amid attack threat

Blitz Bazawule - the Ghanaian who dazzled Beyoncé takes on The Color Purple

Chess eyes World Championship

Bids open for Ba stadium revamp

Alabama mother with rare double womb gives birth to two babies in two days

'Harry Potter café' to reopen three years after Edinburgh's George IV Bridge fire

Two hospitalized following accident

Joshua wins in style but Wilder suffers shock loss

Fiji Met forecasts mostly fine weather for Christmas

Pellegrini, Lukaku fire Roma to 2-0 win over nine-man Napoli

Parker stuns Wilder in heavyweight fight

Sofia Coppola: 'I'm fighting for a fraction of what most male directors get'

Russia bans anti-war candidate from challenging Putin

Society of the Snow: Plane crash film explores cannibalism and survival

Yekaterina Duntsova barred from running against Putin in election

Why are there so many deepfakes of Bollywood actresses?

Rabuka acknowledges challenges in coalition governance

Togiatama reflects on RWC experience

Arsenal top at Christmas, Spurs fourth, misery for Man Utd

Calls for enhanced school programs to address sexual violence

Value addition to transform kava industry: Kamikamica

President highlights CWM hospital’s progress

Junior Fa stopped by Sanchez on undercard of Saudi boxing extravanganza

Arsenal go toe to toe with Liverpool and top Christmas table

Joseph Parker talks 'important' Tyson Fury sparring sessions as he gears up for Wilder fight

S Africa hope to unleash full pace attack on India in first Test

Cokanasiga double boosts Bath

West Ham leapfrog Man Utd with 2-0 win

Spain's Madrid region partially revokes trans, LGBTQ rights laws

PM reflects on leadership lessons

Healthy competition in Drua squad says Prop

Fiji Police boosts festive season safety

Rooster poultry voluntarily freezes price

Silktails youngest member signs for next season

Fiji tightens grip on mangrove protection

God save the King's hands: Charles makes 'sausage fingers' joke in coronation film

JICA and Fiji to strengthen ties for mutual prosperity

Colorado paramedics found guilty in death of Elijah McClain

Win over Wallin will complete Joshua's rebuild mission

Luis Suarez joins Inter Miami & reunites with Lionel Messi

Klopp urges Liverpool fans to create a 'proper Anfield experience' for Arsenal

Pakistan extends deadline for election nominations

Chinese firm barred from Vanuatu log exports after landowner complaints

Fiji Hockey keen to showcase talent on global stage

Prediction: Kim Kardashian will be kicked off Instagram

FCCC records 183 alleged breaches

Patient health remains a priority

Silktails end year on a high

New lab to boost detection capabilities

Ministry donates excavator to Sawakasa cluster

Only gauze and iodine for injured patients at Gaza field hospital

Wilder comes in light

Biden pardons marijuana offenders, cuts non-violent drug sentences

U.N. pushes for more aid into Gaza, Israel widens offensive

US takes aim at financial institutions with new Russia sanctions authority

NFA warns against uncontrolled burning

Slowly but surely for former sprint queen

FNPF pensioners benefit from increased allowance

Opportunity awaits for Fiji Babaas

HA embarks on projects to provide affordable housing

Street vendors thrive with brisk sales

Manchester City beat Fluminense to capture Club World Cup

Joshua says he is happy after weighing heavier than Wallin

Al-Ahly beat Urawa Red Diamonds 4-2 to finish third in Club World Cup

Indian wrestler to return honour in protest over sport's new president

Warner Bros Discovery and Paramount in merger talks

Hetet ready for return to competitive rugby

2023 a success for FRU: Mazey

Behave or face consequences, drivers warned

Consumer Council warns of misleading practices

New cinema experience for the North

Loloma Home kids treated to Christmas lunch

Grammy nominee Gracie Abrams makes music that unites strangers — and has Taylor Swift calling

New Coca-Cola vanilla flavor

Fiji moves up in FIFA ranking

Shaan’s track dropped from Dunki, the singer revealed: “It was Rajkumar Hirani’s call…”

PM announces increase in rice paddy price

Former NRL star dead at 42 after battling disease

Trio granted bail over alleged burglary

Gunman dead after killing 14 at Charles University

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom review: 'never attempts anything original or honest'

Typhoid fever claims one life in Lau Settlement

AG reveals move to employ local judges

Consistency key for Fijiana 7s

NFA capabilities deficient outside town boundaries

Coral Coast 7s a tournament for the people: Whyte

Puna hails 2050 implementation plan as a regional success

State House lights the way with solar power

Kids battling cancer treated to Christmas celebration

Bluebird Investments unveils $5 million warehouse development

France welcomes UN General Assembly’s adoption of the resolution concerning the Ocean Conference

Ferris wheel matter referred to ODPP

P. Henson explains why she’s considered quitting acting

Man jailed for rape of teenager

Usman Khawaja charged over black armband in support of Gaza

Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery in lawsuit brought by former assistant

West Indies beat England by four wickets for 3-2 T20 series win

Israel intensifies Gaza strikes, Hamas fires rockets amid truce talks

Substance abuse linked to violence-related offenses: Ali

Modern Aluminium business thrives

Gunman kills at least 15 people at his Prague university

Team culture vital for Mather

After same-sex blessing ruling, pope decries inflexible ideologies

Armstrong-Ravula eager to prove worth

Kauyaca set for Kwadjo

No excuse for professional lapses warns Acting COMPOL

NFA urges fire safety during festive season

Calls for enhanced support for persons with disability

European clubs and leagues reject Super League after EU Court verdict

Tourism Fiji notes 51 percent increase in visitor arrivals

Nabavatu villagers receive medical aid after chronic fungal infection

Samson's maiden ODI ton takes India to series win in S Africa

Calls for family-centric solution

Ajax stunned by amateurs Hercules in shock Dutch Cup loss

Pezzella stunner helps Betis hold Girona to a draw

Preparing for Christmas amidst shopping surge

Asco Motors donates to Fiji Cancer Society

Zac Efron and Lily James on the simple gesture that frames the tragedy of the Von Erich wrestlers

World Cup players’ will bolster Drua: Canakaivata

Bangladesh opposition calls for poll boycott as PM Hasina kicks off campaign

Kim’s counsels seeking preferential treatment: SG

Koya confirmed as Registered Officer for FijiFirst

After 12 years, two children and ‘Barbie,’ Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach quietly marry

NFA reports alarming increase in structural fires

Over 12,000 tonnes of steel recycled

Khan is new boxing promoter in town

Ryan Gosling is serving us more Ken, just in time for Christmas

New investment in Navua

Venezuela frees dozens, including Americans, in prisoner swap

Mocenanuma scoops baton of honor

Turuva looks forward to visit family in Fiji

Kris Bowers, quickly scoring the title of Hollywood’s favorite composer

Chinese earthquake victims pulled to safety in sub-zero cold

VB Holdings Ltd in Merger and Acquisition mode, in the Insurance Sector

Egypt seeks to broker Gaza ceasefire as Hamas

Movie Review: A transformed Zac Efron gives his all in tragic, true-life wrestling tale ‘Iron Claw’

Fiji Airports pays out dividend

Polish government takes public TV news channel off air amid reform drive

K-Pop star G-Dragon cleared of drug allegations -media

Another international team eyed for Coral Coast 7s

Macron defends new French migration law despite political tensions

KC argues for release of Kim and other directors

Vessel to undergo special survey protocols

Fiji hockey clears the air on funding applications

FCOSS calls for action with survey on Pacific Mobility

'Ferrari' hopes to drive non-car lovers into theaters

Plans to produce sustainable aviation fuel

Vunibola hopes to make final 30

Redemption and resilience

Tennis governing bodies aim to combat online abuse of players

40 farmers receive perfect Christmas gift

Trump urges US Supreme Court not to expedite 2020 immunity claim

Cockroach-infested garlic sparks FCCC’s response

Former Sydney FC boss Corica appointed Auckland's inaugural coach

Car crash near Nailega

Bus crash kills goalkeeper and assistant coach of Algeria's El Bayadh

How Carey Mulligan became Felicia Montealegre in ‘Maestro’

France prepared to change plans on 2024 Olympics opening based on security

Andrew Haigh on the collapsing times and unhealed wounds of his ghost story ‘All of Us Strangers’

Asco Motors hands cheque to WOWS

Liverpool meets Fulham, while Middlesbrough takes on Chelsea in League Cup semis

Anti-war candidate Duntsova applies to run in election against Russia's Putin

Vessel returns safely

Nawaikula to continue advocacy for Speight’s release

New York sues SiriusXM, accusing company of making it deliberately hard to cancel subscriptions

FIJI Water Foundation Giving Program sets a new standard

Biden attacks Trump's anti-immigrant 'blood' comments in Wisconsin visit

The color purple: It’s a new movie and an old hue that’s rich in meaning and history

Ukrainians prepare for first wartime Christmas on new calendar

Government focuses on public enterprises

Business time for Fijiana 7s

NZ shadow side to lift caliber of Coral Coast 7s

Housing Authority tightens actions on lot allocations