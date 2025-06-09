Police and protesters clash in Serbia as crowds demand president's exit

[Source: Reuters]

Police fired tear gas and clashed with protesters in central Belgrade on Saturday, as tens of thousands gathered to demand early elections ​and an end to the more than decade-long rule of Serbia’s populist President ‌Aleksandar Vucic.

People crowded into Slavija Square, one of the capital’s main junctions, in a fresh eruption of demonstrations that started a year and a half ago when a deadly roof collapse triggered a youth-led movement against ​alleged corruption and mismanagement.

Officers in riot gear cordoned off Belgrade city hall, about a ​kilometre away, before sporadic clashes broke out between protesters and police near ⁠the presidency building and outside a park where Vucic’s supporters have been camping since March ​last year.

Police fired tear gas and stun grenades as they pushed back protesters farther down the ​street. Protesters set fire to bins filled with rubbish.

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Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said 23 people were detained, Tanjug news agency reported.

Dacic said some police officers were injured in clashes but gave no details on the severity of ​the injuries or the number of police officers affected.

Many in the crowds wore badges with ​red hands reading, “Your hands are bloody,” and banners saying, “The students are winning.”

Anti-government protests started after an awning collapsed ‌at ⁠a railway station in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad on November 1, 2024.

Protesters, opposition leaders and rights watchdogs say it was a sign of broader mismanagement.

Vucic and his allies deny accusations of corruption and crackdowns on critics, and say they have taken action to ​punish those responsible for ​the roof collapse.

On Saturday, ⁠before the clashes broke out, Mirjana Nikolic, rector of Belgrade’s University of Arts, told the cheering crowd: “This government is … afraid of those who are ​defending their dignity and their rights.”

Police estimated the crowd in the ​square and ⁠surrounding streets at 34,300.

The Archive of Public Gatherings, a group that monitors public gatherings, put the number at around 100,000.