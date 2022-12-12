Day
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
News Videos Photos

New Zealand

Girl, 3, dies after being overdosed with adrenaline during ‘fumbling and panicked’ asthma response

NZ Herald

December 12, 2022 4:10 pm

The little girl was taken to a rural medical centre during an asthma attack. [Source: NZ Herald]

A 3-year-old girl having an asthma attack died at a rural health centre after nurses failed to give her oxygen and a doctor administered six times the required dose of adrenaline.

The girl’s mother says there was panic after her daughter stopped breathing and “no-one took charge” of the unfolding situation until a helicopter arrived, at least 45 minutes later.

“The effort of CPR those specific people put in for [the girl] was was outstanding, and I appreciate every second of effort they put in to her,” the mother told the Health and Disability Commissioner [HDC].

Article continues after advertisement

“But the fumbling and panicked reaction and organisation of the start and sometimes during this procedure, was definitely not up to what I feel is of New Zealand hospital standard.”

The mother, identified only as Mrs A, complained to the HDC after her daughter died at the rural health facility in 2019.

The name and location of the facility, and the identity of the doctor and other staff involved, were not disclosed in the HDC report released today.

The girl had been taken to the centre in the days before she died, and was given salbutamol, otherwise known as Ventolin. She perked up, and on her final day was described as well with lots of energy.

She was taken back to the health centre early about 6.50am the next day with breathing difficulties and nurses began a nebuliser treatment previously ordered by a doctor, identified as Dr B.

However, they did not give the girl oxygen, even though her saturation levels were low, at 86 per cent.

Dr B arrived about 7am and, noting that the girl’s severe asthma was not settling with an inhaler, gave her 5000mcg of adrenaline via a nebuliser.

The girl then became “acutely agitated”, turned a bluish-purple colour and stopped breathing.

The doctor and nurses tried to resuscitate the girl for about 90 minutes, but the staff were at times using the wrong technique and rates of compressions to breaths for a child of the girl’s age.

Adrenaline was given to the girl five more times, all at a dose of 1000mcg. For a 17kg child, the dose should have been 170mcg.

Two staff members attempted to access oxygen from a wall supply, forgetting that it had been turned off following a leak.

A charge nurse tried to set up a video link to the intensive care unit at a public hospital, but did not know how to operate the equipment.

Staff at the rural centre did not know that they could be connected to staff at a public hospital by dialing 777 on a landline phone.

The helicopter was called by an ambulance officer who happened to arrive at the centre around 7.15am and joined the resuscitation attempt.

The helicopter arrived around 8.40am with two intensive care paramedics, but after about another 10 minutes they concluded that further resuscitation efforts were unlikely to succeed.

The girl was pronounced dead at 8.53am.

In regard to the adrenaline overdose, Dr B said that his training and experience had been exclusively in resuscitating adults.

“I have learned that I need to stop and double-check my responses more carefully, recognising that I may revert to familiar procedures when faced with an unfamiliar crisis,” he told the HDC.

“My heart goes out to [the girl’s] family; I cannot begin to imagine their suffering. They have my deepest condolences.

“I am committed to learning from this terrible tragedy and doing everything I can to avoid such an outcome in the future,” Dr B said.

The HDC found the medical centre, the district health board and Dr B all in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights.

It recommended that Dr B report to HDC on any further training sessions he has attended or changes he has made to his practice, and provide the family with a written apology.

It also recommended that the Medical Council of New Zealand consider whether a competence review of the doctor was warranted.

Four complaints regarding Blackout non-compliance

Free public transportation on Election Day

FEO to give update on Vatuwaqa Primary School today

97 observers ready to observe

Election Day plan outlined

Employers urged to give ample time for staff to vote

Businesses show great resilience: Batiweti

Household survey will be used to register households

Students’ exam venue changed due to fire

Christmas campaign to boost adoption of shelter animals

Co-leads of MOG accredited by FEO

Girl, 3, dies after being overdosed with adrenaline during ‘fumbling and panicked’ asthma response

Exiled governor reports strike on 'Wagner HQ'

France wins song contest as UK comes fifth

Four charged in EU parliament corruption case

Will Smith’s Emancipation is frustratingly bleak and slight

Royal Air Maroc plans 30 flights to carry Moroccan soccer fans to Doha

Zelenskiy's talks with other leaders signal diplomatic flurry around Ukraine

Tom Hardy grants fan’s final wish with video call in hospice

Messi aims for first World Cup win

LA councilman embroiled in racist tape scandal being investigated

Maisamoa is impact player in Cape Town

US scientists reportedly make fusion energy breakthrough

Fans Are Fawning Over Jenna Ortega's Rom-Com Photos With Wednesday Co-Star

Beijing swings from anger over zero-COVID to coping with infections

Shoppers, workers clash over post-pandemic expectations

Missile strike on resort kills 200 Russians, Ukraine officials claim

Nobel Peace Prize winners blast Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine

Netflix's World of The Witcher Drops Its Official Timeline

Communicate and monitor children: Police

Aunt May's Criminal Past Saved Peter Parker

Lockerbie bombing suspect in US custody

Bipartisan political delegation visits the Pacific amid concerns over China, climate and COVID

Ronaldo says dedication to Portugal unchanged but will 'let time be a good adviser'

'All bets off' if Iran gets nuclear weapon

Taylor Swift set to make her feature directorial debut

Twenty seven bodies dumped by the roadside in Zambia

No bombshells in the Sussexes’ Netflix series but Buckingham Palace can’t relax just yet

Roads blocked as violence between Serb protestors and police continues

Ukraine strikes Wagner HQ in Luhansk, governor says

Historic moon mission ends with splashdown of Orion capsule

Paul Rudd's MCU Schedule Goes Beyond Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Patti LaBelle is rushed off the stage during a concert in Milwaukee due to a bomb threat

Major fire at Vatuwaqa Primary School

SoE gives time frame for results

More submissions are needed on taxi fare review

Croatia stand in Argentina’s way

Domestic violence and child abuse worries Church

Samoa wins Cape Town title

Maisamoa helps with fifth-place win

Fiji Swimming to work closely with FINA

Training programs for single mothers

Tabua Business Hub opens in Suva

More than $40m paid by ACCF

Steve Martin and Martin Short team up for hilarious ‘Father of the Bride’ skit on ‘SNL’

Keeper Roebuck secures valuable point for City in Manchester derby

Fiji assumes presidency of International Seabed Authority

Four suspects charged in probe into European Parliament bribery by Gulf state

The role of Pacific youths in marine sustainability

No survivors found in search after blast

Don't expect any man-marking of Messi in semi-final, say Croatia

Fijiana to play in 7th place play-off

Morocco are 'Rocky' of tournament after beating Portugal

Rabuka not a stable leader: Bainimarama

PA Leader accused of being inconsistent

Desperation becomes obvious: Sayed-Khaiyum

2013 Constitution maintains parliamentary sovereignty: Gavoka

'Heart and guts' earned France semi-final spot, says Deschamps

FEO to closely monitor restrictions

Fijians ready to vote

Southgate will not let emotions decide his England future

Morocco, France fans clash with police in Paris after World Cup win

Concerns raised regarding NFP supporter

Alert issued after Lascar rumbles to life

Duru launches last minute attack, SODELPA is a snake says Tabuya

Lawrence draws criticism over comment about female action heroes

PA and NFP ready for Election

Shots fired at four Christchurch homes within four days

Fijians urged to make informed decision

Warrington loses IBF world title to Lopez

The real challenge lies ahead: Naulumatua

Increasing political participation through dialogues

Tina Turner's son Ronnie dies aged 62

Ukraine’s Odesa plunged into darkness after energy facilities hit

Kane will come back stronger after penalty miss, say England

NZ film industry facing uncertainty after 2020 blockbuster boom

The secrets shared by Afghan women

Portugal coach does not regret leaving Ronaldo out v Morocco

Panapasa named valuable player

Elton John quits Twitter blaming change in misinformation policy

Scales to split annual dividend into three payments

Ex-officer J Alexander Kueng sentenced for manslaughter

Giroud header sends France past England into semi-finals

Biden called gay marriage ‘inevitable’ and soon it’ll be law

Kristen Stewart to lead 73rd Berlinale film festival jury

Russia drones smash power network in Odesa

Mariah's christmas classic returns to number one

USA powers through in second-half to defeat Fiji

Battle for power enters last stage

Police investigate body find

Public helps in enforcement

Support Gavoka: Ro Teimumu

Unity Fiji intends to heal the past wounds

US says Iran now Russia's 'top military backer'

Hong Kong jails pro-democracy media tycoon over fraud

Morocco beat Portugal to go through to World Cup semi-final

Fijiana records second loss

Brazil leave the World Cup after another debacle

Ruth Madoc: Hi-de-Hi! actress dies aged 79

Russia grinds on in eastern Ukraine; Bakhmut ‘destroyed’

Uluinasau’s double not enough for Fijiana

Fiji suffers first heart-ache in Cape Town

US says Iran now Russia's 'top military backer'

Russia’s barrage could force more Ukrainians to flee as winter bites

Trevor Noah celebrates his last episode hosting ‘The Daily Show’ after 7 years behind the desk

Brendan Fraser’s standout performance can’t keep ‘The Whale’ afloat

CBFC passes Avatar: The Way Of Water

Fijiana into last eight

Ukraine gets more U.S. aid as Russia-Iran ties worry West

54,244 cast votes in pre-polling

Parties reminded of blackout restrictions

Aamir Khan speaks on taking break

Rabuka reminded of wrong doings

Two arrested for drink and drive

Increase in taxes will make businesses leave

Equality for all

RUMOR: Marvel May Delay Some 2023-24 MCU Projects

Putin floats possibility that Russia may abandon ‘no first use’ nuclear doctrine

ISIS leader killed in US-led Syria raid, Biden says

Aamir Khan was the original choice for Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Peru accuses Mexico of interference in internal affairs after Castillo ouster

European Parliament vice president expelled by party amid corruption probe involving Gulf nation

Soccer Agony and anger for Brazil as World Cup favorites crash out

Johnny Knoxville Sued by TaskRabbit Worker Over Hidden Camera Prank

Leave Ronaldo alone, says Portugal coach Santos ahead of quarter-final

The fight against corruption severely politicized: Aslam

Elton John quits Twitter

Parties spreading lies for votes: Narube

Eligible Fijians urged to vote

Choose either NFP or People’s Alliance: Biman

No voting for those who missed out on pre-poll

FCCC clears the air on sugar price determination

141 drivers booked for speeding

Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semi-finals

Backstreet Boys Christmas TV show pulled after Nick Carter rape allegation

What Kyrsten Sinema's party switch means for Senate Democra

Trevor Noah celebrates his last episode hosting ‘The Daily Show’ after 7 years

Monday 12am blackout period

MOG reaches hard to reach areas

SODELPA intends to support the children of indentured laborers

Russia pardoned Zambian prisoner ‘to join military operation in Ukraine,’ says minister

Neymar says he is unsure if he will play again with Brazil

Women in maritime accept domestic violence as a norm

Celine brings rock music element into Hollywood fashion show

SODELPA’s free education policy will not bond students

We have all Africa and Arabia behind us: Morocco coach

Montpellier fight back to beat 14-man London Irish

Croatia outs favourites Brazil 4-2 on penalties to reach semi-final

Brittney Griner lands in US after prisoner swap with Russia

England have more belief they can win World Cup than in 2018, says Kane

Shabana Azmi to play Chef Vikas Khanna in her next

Talacolo’s brace lays platform

Two out of two for Fijiana in Cape Town

Croatia beat Brazil on penalties to reach semi-finals

New legislation expected to approve assisted suicide

We need to get it right: Gollings

People’s Alliance will not be deregistered: Saneem

Major turnout in inaugural Central Community Games

FEO unhappy with ABC's response

NFP pulled something out of its hat: Sayed-Khaiyum

Aggression and possession key for Croatia

FCCC clears the air on sugar price determination

Voter turnout still a concern

Pre-poll turnout worrying says Kepa

Lawrence sparks backlash claiming The Hunger Games was first female-led action film

Gangs control about 60% of Haiti’s capital

Peru president’s power grab recalls country’s dark past

Chinese nationals in Sydney allegedly swindled $148 million from investors

Fijians urged to exercise their right to vote

Keanu Reeves Wants a John Wick/Madea Crossover

Paresh Rawal summoned by Kolkata Police

SODELPA wants People’s Alliance deregistered

The Batman Fans Want James Gunn to Build His DCU Off of Matt Reeves' Film

Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions clears Congress

Aquatic sports approach vital says FINA

Great to be back home: Soyizwapi

Former MP Vijendra Prakash convicted

HFC partners with IFC

Fijians have religious freedom: Bainimarama

Gavoka says SODELPA is policy driven

Next few days crucial: PA

'The worst is yet to come': the curse of high inflation

Ensure employees vote: Batiweti

Brahmastra emerges as Google’s top trending movie in India for 2022

Ranveer Singh assures there’s more to Cirkus

Escapee arrested

Three arrested in Labasa market

50 percent women don't have access to contraceptives

Australians feel the economic pain, but not taking it out on Albanese

18-year-old college student elected mayor of Arkansas city