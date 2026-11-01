No State of Emergency needed yet over El Niño

[Photo: File]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the situation caused by El Niño is serious, but does not warrant a State of Emergency at this stage.

Rabuka says the government wants the public to exercise discipline when using water for now.

He adds that authorities are stepping up efforts to supply water to communities facing shortages.

Rabuka says the Ministry of Public Works and the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development are working together to deliver water to the worst-affected areas.

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“They will have access to water. When we do that, and if there is any reason to reallocate funds, it will be done by the Ministry of Finance. They will have to look at how we may look at shifting funds around from ministry and the various allocations are already approved in the budget.”

Rabuka says funding adjustments could be made through additional provisions or by shifting allocations between ministries.

He also highlighted the importance of allowing the land to recover, noting that the continued use of natural resources without giving the environment time to replenish itself can worsen the situation.