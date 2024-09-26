Lebanon ceasefire progress reported

France said on Wednesday that efforts would continue in the coming hours to clinch a deal on a proposal for a 21-day ceasefire in the Lebanon conflict between Israel and the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah.

Israel widened its airstrikes in Lebanon on Wednesday and at least 72 people were killed, according to a Reuters compilation of Lebanese health ministry statements. The ministry earlier said at least 223 were wounded.

Israel’s military chief said a ground assault was possible, raising fears the conflict could spark a wider Middle East war.

The U.S. was working with other countries to avert an escalation of hostilities, enable displaced people in Lebanon and Israel to return home and allow for discussions on a broader diplomatic solution, Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Robert Wood told the council.

Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon told reporters before the meeting that Israel would welcome a ceasefire and preferred a diplomatic solution. He then told the Security Council that Iran was the nexus of violence in the region and that peace required dismantling the threat.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told reporters before the council meeting that his country supported Hezbollah and would not remain indifferent if the conflict in Lebanon spiraled.

World leaders voiced concern the conflict – running in parallel to Israel’s war in Gaza against Palestinian Hamas militants also backed by Iran – was escalating rapidly as the death toll rose in Lebanon and thousands fled their homes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was due to arrive in New York on Thursday and address the U.N. General Assembly on Friday