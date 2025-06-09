RFMF Commander calls for restraint amid “complex situation”

The Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai, has urged military personnel to remain calm, disciplined, and law-abiding amid what he described as “unfolding events” facing the country.

Speaking during the Force Service in Suva yesterday, Major General Kalouniwai acknowledged that the military is operating in an increasingly challenging environment, but stressed that personnel must continue to exercise restraint and accountability.

“These challenges are not easy, and the choices we face are difficult, but we must hold ourselves accountable for our actions.”

While he did not specify the developments he was referring to, the Commander warned troops against reacting to pressure or misinformation, particularly from social media.

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He reiterated that all actions must remain within established procedures and the rule of law, while leaders were reminded to maintain clear communication and prevent unauthorized actions.

Major General Kalouniwai also encouraged prayer, fasting, and spiritual reflection during what he described as an uncertain period, urging personnel to remain patient while continuing to serve professionally both locally and abroad.