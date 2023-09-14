World

Kim Jong Un meets Putin in Russia as missiles launch from North Korea

Reuters

September 14, 2023 9:14 am

[Source: Reuters]

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for a rare summit on Wednesday.

At which they discussed military matters, the war in Ukraine and possible Russian help for the secretive Communist state’s satellite programme.

Putin showed Kim around Russia’s most advanced space rocket launch site in Russia’s Far East and discussed the possibility of sending a North Korean cosmonaut into space. Kim, who arrived by train from North Korea, asked detailed questions about rockets as Putin showed him around the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

Article continues after advertisement

After the tour, Putin, 70, and Kim, 39, held talks for several hours with their ministers and then discussed world affairs and possible areas of cooperation one-on-one, followed by an opulent lunch of Russian “pelmeni” dumplings stuffed with Kamchatka crab and then sturgeon with mushrooms and potatoes.

Kim raised a toast with a glass of Russian wine to Putin’s health, to the victory of “great Russia” and to Korean-Russian friendship, predicting victory for Moscow in its “sacred fight” with the West in the Ukraine war.

“The Russian army and people will certainly win a great victory in the sacred struggle for the punishment of a great evil that claims hegemony and feeds an expansionist illusion,” Kim said, raising his glass.

U.S. and South Korean officials have expressed concern that Kim could provide weapons and ammunition to Russia, which has expended vast stocks in more than 18 months of war in Ukraine. Moscow and Pyongyang have denied such intentions.

Putin gave numerous hints that military cooperation was discussed but disclosed few details. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attended the talks. The Kremlin said sensitive discussions between neighbours were a private matter.

When asked by Russian media if Moscow would help Kim build satellites, Putin said: “That’s why we came here.”

Washington warned it would implement further sanctions over any weapons transfers by either country to the other, and said Putin was “begging” Kim for help after losing tens of thousands of troops in Ukraine.

“We have taken a number of actions already to sanction entities that brokered arms sales between North Korea and Russia, and we won’t hesitate to impose additional sanctions if appropriate,” U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said at a briefing.

He called it “troubling” that Russia would discuss cooperation with North Korea on programs that potentially would violate U.N. Security Council resolutions.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres signalled Moscow had to tread carefully.

“Any form of cooperation of any country with North Korea must respect the sanctions regime that was imposed by the Security Council,” Guterres told reporters, adding that it was “extremely relevant” in the case of Russia and North Korea.

For Russia, the summit was an opportunity to needle the United States, the big power supporter of Ukraine, though it was unclear just how far Putin was prepared to go in fulfilling any North Korean wish lists for technology.

Putin said Kim now planned to visit military and civilian aviation factories in the Russian city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur and to inspect Russia’s Pacific fleet in Vladivostok.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Pyongyang for more talks next month, the Kremlin said.

Putin and Kim called each other “comrades” at lunch and Putin repeatedly reminded Kim that it was the Soviet Union that backed North Korea – and was first to recognise it just over 75 years to the day since it was established.

Amid the Ukraine war, which has become a grinding artillery war of attrition, the United States and Kyiv’s other allies are watching to see if Kim’s visit paves the way for a supply of artillery shells to Russia.

Britain urged North Korea to end arms talks with Russia and said Kim’s visit showed how isolated Moscow has become on the world stage.

But the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, told Ukraine’s NV Radio that North Korea had already been supplying Russia with weapons for more than a month.

“It was already a month and a half ago that everything was agreed and shipments began from North Korea,” he said without giving further details.

Russia has joined China in opposing new sanctions on North Korea, blocking a U.S.-led push and publicly splitting the U.N. Security Council for the first time since it started punishing Pyongyang in 2006.

Asked about military cooperation, Putin said Russia complied with international rules but that there were opportunities to explore.

The choice to meet at Vostochny Cosmodrome – a symbol of Russia’s ambitions as a space power – was notable, as North Korea has twice failed to launch reconnaissance satellites in the past four months.

After showing Kim around a building where the Angara, Russia’s new 42.7-metre space launch rocket, is assembled, Putin said Kim had shown a “great interest in rocket engineering” during the visit.

Ahead of his meeting with Putin, Kim signed the visitor book in Korean: “The glory to Russia, which gave birth to the first space conquerors, will be immortal.”

BALLISTIC MISSILES

As Kim was making his way through the forests of Russia by train, North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles from an area near the capital, Pyongyang, into the sea off its east coast.

It was the first such launch by the North while Kim was abroad, analysts said, demonstrating an increased level of delegation and more refined control systems for the country’s nuclear and missile programmes.

Kim had previously made just seven trips abroad in his 12 years in power, all in 2018 and 2019. He also briefly stepped across the inter-Korean border twice.

The make-up of Kim’s delegation to Russia, with the notable presence of Munitions Industry Department Director Jo Chun Ryong, suggested an agenda heavy on defence industry cooperation, analysts said.

“In Korea, there is a proverb: good clothes are those that are new, but old friends are best friends. And our people say: an old friend is better than two new ones,” Putin told Kim.

“This folk wisdom is fully applicable to modern relations between our countries.”

Stop falling for promises of easy money: Tabuya

Flying Fijians in France: 14/9/23

Flying Fijians videos: 14/9/23

Everyone is using it says Tikoduadua

417 resignation in health sector in six-months

Truth and Reconciliation Commission will impact confidence: Kumar

Nayavu health Center to undergo structural renovation

Minister champions trade as driver of growth

Tola appointed as TLFC Chair

Father grateful to get new washroom

Mystery diarrhea outbreak alarms residents

Family of late U.S. billionaire agrees to return looted Cambodian artefacts

Taylor Swift racks up trophies at MTV's Video Music Awards

Kim Jong Un meets Putin in Russia as missiles launch from North Korea

Over 700 people tested for Nipah virus in India

Raiwalui impressed with Mata

Wallabies prop Tupou under injury cloud for Fiji match

Fijiana to host mini 7s tournament

Yusuf hopeful for good weather, turnout this weekend

Willemse starts at fly-half as South Africa name team to play Romania

New Zealand names squad against Namibia

Namibia make four changes for daunting New Zealand test

Anscombe starts in much-changed Wales side to play Portugal

Players will still make mistakes with tackles, says Sinfield

Record Stokes ton leads England to huge win over New Zealand

Taylor Swift kicks off MTV's VMAs with win for best pop video

Australia High Court rules Qantas illegally fired workers in pandemic

We need to be more clinical: Matavesi

Five complaints registered against EbayShop

One questioned over EbayShop scheme

Spectators can re-use tickets

Russia says Crimean shipyard on fire, two ships damaged in Ukraine missile attack

Follow court order, says former AG

Saukuru confirms number of sports associations

Grace Road personnel hand petition to Tikoduadua

Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard bring Hollywood to TIFF amid strikes

Police seek help identifying body

Marquinhos earns Brazil late win over Peru

'Coco' Chanel's influential fashion on show at London exhibit

Juveniles front court

"It's a joke": Southgate criticises treatment of England defender Maguire

China to impose hefty fines, penalties for illegal education tutors

Parliament approves to decrease sessions

Haaland's 25th goal helps keep Norway in Euro 2024 hunt

Riding India's G20 wave, Modi's party sets up for elections

Polish filmmaker brings struggle of Ukrainian evacuations to TIFF

Aging medical equipment a concern

Infant perishes in a house fire

Migrants 'from all over the globe' gather between California border barriers

Elliot Page hopes new film 'Close to You' cracks open hearts and minds

Flying Fijians focusing on next target

Seruiratu welcomes investigation into Grace Road

Rate change for Sports council venues

Delta Tigers hopes alive for a spot in the semi-finals

Court allows former AG to travel out of Fiji

Sydney Mulomulo to defend title

Investigation on ill-fated helicopter complete

Ethan Hawke taps Flannery O’Connor's fiction to tell her story in 'Wildcat'

Improved livestock to address diseases

Child abuse remains a concern: Tabuya

Luxury cruise ship carrying 206 people runs aground in remote Greenland

Council commends investors’ confidence

Apple unveils iPhone 15 Pro with titanium case, holds line on prices

Los Angeles City Council acts to spare Marilyn Monroe house from demolition

Halep to appeal four-year ban for anti-doping rule violations

Kevin Porter Jr. arrested on domestic violence charges

Libya floods wipe out quarter of city, thousands dead

Informal settlement to benefit from recycling solution

'Dicks: The Musical' brings laughs to Toronto film festival

Positive mindset says Mata

US CDC recommends broad use of updated COVID-19 vaccines

Jazz quintet Ezra Collective wins Mercury Prize

Nickelback reclaims the narrative at documentary TIFF premiere

Messi-less Argentina cruise to 3-0 win over Bolivia

India's Kerala state reports two deaths from Nipah virus

Man found dead in a drain

AI quietly reshapes Apple iPhones, Watches

Morocco quake: death toll rises to 2,901

Three appointments to Police Command Group

Migrants not just numbers, Italian director says in Venice film

Surge in diarrheal cases, MoH investigation continues

Lukaku shrugs off cobwebs to score twice as Belgium thrash Estonia

New Zealand's 'Bus' parks at Moana Pasifika

Pacific Games vital for Boxing Fiji

Women’s competition a boost for BOG

England's Curry banned for Japan, Chile games

EbayShop Online Recruitment scheme collapses, call for action

Top class Tonga waiting patiently for Ireland clash

A-G exposes alarming rise in scams targeting rural communities

Investigation possible if warranted: Prasad

All Blacks want more ball-in-play at World Cup

Uruguay announce squad to play France

Reforms to address taxi permit issue: Ro Filipe

Fiji commits to developing population policy

Spain thrash Cyprus 6-0 in 16-year-old Yamal's first start

Forum leaders to discuss key challenges

India in Asia Cup final after beating Sri Lanka

Eligible teachers to receive rural allowance and salary upgrade

Artist turns childhood passion into a business

Kosovo v Romania game suspended after provocative chants

Germany snap losing run with 2-1 win over France

Onana the hero as Cameroon qualify for Cup of Nations finals

Minister ensures Grace Road’s business operations remain uninterrupted

Fukushima nuclear plant’s operator says the first round of wastewater release is complete

Teachers terminated over no jab no job policy reinstated

Media Council formation to set the stage for self-governance

Insurance cover for national players

Khan is Labasa football interim coach

Rewa vs Tailevu Naitasiri DFPL match postponed

AG withdraws Heritage Bill 2023

Ministry focuses on sustainable tourism framework

Coates 'hopeful' of facing Roosters

A drone attack on Myanmar border police reportedly kills 5. A resistance group claims responsibility

Chris Evans marries Alba Baptista in private ceremony

Commission announces key appointments

PM set to sign High Seas Treaty

Deadly clashes resume in Palestinian camp in Lebanon

Irish pop group Westlife to bring ‘The Wild Dreams’ tour to India

New system to withstand tough weather conditions

Trump lawyers seek recusal of judge in DC presiding over federal election subversion case

A. R. Rahman clarifies on ‘Marakkuma Nenjam concert chaos

$3.5 million spent on former PM’s official residence

Flying Fijians management to seek clarification

Canada's Trudeau stranded in India by plane problems

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 to clash with Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again

Fiji drop two places in rankings

Morocco earthquake toll passes 2,800

Mass nurses resignation impacts health services

Day one BOG tickets can be reused to watch pool games

Court to rule on former AG’s bail variation tomorrow

Multi-million-dollar investment by local hotel

Youth-centered approach to offer guidance: Tikoduadua

Online violence a concern: Tabuya

Drew Barrymore brings talk show back despite Hollywood strikes

US explorer freed from one of Turkey's deepest caves

33 arrested in joint drug operation

The US marks 22 years since 9/11 with tributes and tears, from ground zero to Alaska

Police yet to receive EbayShop complaints

Audiences reacts on Akshay Kumar’s Mision Raniganj teaser calls it another Masterpiece in the Making

PM denounces terrorism on 9/11 anniversary

Twinkies maker hostess brands bought for $5.6bn

Flying Fijians carry the most

Fiji still believes in you: President

Fiji to co-host RHRTB follow-up review training

Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh Ravichander team up for action-thriller

Morocco earthquake toll nears 2,700 as rescuers search for survivors

Street dwellers offered short courses

US and UK holding UN screening of documentary on Russia’s siege of Ukrainian city of Mariupol

Google’s search engine dominance at center of US antitrust trial in decades

Children back with Sara Sharif grandfather after police raid

Innovative ways to re-integrate young offenders

Flying Fijians in France: 13/9/23

Games like this makes us better: Raiwalui

Minister responds to Grace Road controversy

Women's touch rugby can get bronze says Little

Navua to work on finishing before Saturday

Spain's men's coach sticks to football amid kiss furore

Nawaqanitawase soars into the limelight at World Cup

Seven deaths are not from diarrhea says Minister

Juve's Pogba provisionally suspended after testing positive for testosterone

Escalated effort needed to tackle NCDs

Springboks expect Etzebeth back for Ireland clash

Serbia target Davis Cup progress with Djokovic boost

Concerns raised against MPs reviewing own benefits

Kohli, Rahul fire as India thump Pakistan in Asia Cup

Government must admit its mistake says Usamate

Safe space to protect the youngsters

Students return for final school term

Lack of training in biosecurity and forest health: Vuki

Wins for Portugal, Slovakia and Iceland in Group J

Oscar winner may soon add another role to her resume: Olympic committee member

Government appeals against court order related to Grace Road

Raiwalui wants consistency in refereeing

Seruiratu questions inconsistency in outbreak results

We need to keep the ball: Botia

More needs to be done to safeguard the ocean

Island states seek climate protection from Law of the Sea

Government to support cane farmers amidst economic challenges

Lautoka looks forward to BOG semis

Climate change is a concern: Makutu

Players participate in online catch ball tournament

Healthy discussions on Visa free travel

Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison dies in Texas at age 59

Fiji Water hosts watch party for employees

Flying Fijians in France: 11/9/23

Modi scolds Trudeau over Sikh protests in Canada against India

Cabinet approves grant aid from Japan

Mathew Carley under the radar

Jimmy Fallon apologized to staff

A boat capsizing in north-central Nigeria killed at least 24 people. Dozens of others are missing

Force continues to face internal issues

Age requirement reversal for Year 1 enrolment

Cabinet authorizes fund relocation to tackle budget deficit

Ralph Lauren, a son of the Bronx, takes over Brooklyn in lavish return to NY Fashion Week

The death toll from floods in Greece has risen to 15 after 4 more bodies found, authorities say

Four teams monitoring Ba outbreak

PM pledges ongoing dialogue on Fukushima waste discharge

We are sorry: Nayacalevu

Education Summit to address emerging challenges

Eligible civil servants to receive housing allowance