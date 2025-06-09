Israelis praise Trump as Gazans return to destroyed homes

[Source: Reuters]

Sunday marks the second day of the ceasefire in Gaza, and Hamas’s deadline to return the remaining 48 Israeli hostages is nearing.

In Israel, a sense of hope and excitement filled a huge rally in Hostages Square as Israelis chanted “thank you Trump”, but booed when US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff mentioned PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

Under the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s plan, Israel is expected to release 1,700 detainees from Gaza and about 250 Palestinian prisoners – they said today they have already been transferring prisoners ahead of their release.

Trump will be joined by 20 world leaders in Egypt on Monday for a summit on ending the Gaza war, the Egyptian Presidency confirmed.

A power vacuum has emerged in parts of Gaza following the partial withdrawal of Israeli troops.

Hamas today announced it has recalled 7,000 fighters to reassert control over Gaza in areas vacated by Israeli troops.

Meanwhile, the Hamas-run civil defence says it’s digging through rubble searching for the bodies of missing Palestinians.

People have been attempting to reach the territory to see if their homes have survived the destruction – one Palestinian woman says everything is “destroyed” in her northern neighbourhood.

